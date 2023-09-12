L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock.

LHX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Shares of LHX opened at $168.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $167.14 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

