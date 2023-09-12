Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LADR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 89.10 and a current ratio of 89.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

