Lavanya Chandrashekar Purchases 5 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,189 ($39.91) per share, for a total transaction of £159.45 ($199.54).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar purchased 5 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,357 ($42.01) per share, with a total value of £167.85 ($210.05).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,175.50 ($39.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The company has a market capitalization of £71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,936.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,111 ($38.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,973 ($49.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,318.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,453.11.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 49.17 ($0.62) dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $30.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 4,878.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGE. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.07) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,902 ($48.83).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

