London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £10,079,927.28 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £10,079,927.28 ($12,614,099.96).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 20,089 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,099 ($101.35), for a total value of £1,627,008.11 ($2,036,050.69).
  • On Friday, July 7th, Martin Brand sold 25,194 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,026 ($100.44), for a total value of £2,022,070.44 ($2,530,434.79).
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Martin Brand bought 24,995 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,211 ($102.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,052,339.45 ($2,568,313.67).
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 23,465 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,294 ($103.79), for a total transaction of £1,946,187.10 ($2,435,473.78).
  • On Monday, June 26th, Martin Brand purchased 4,322 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,417 ($105.33) per share, for a total transaction of £363,782.74 ($455,240.57).
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($105.14), for a total transaction of £1,014,205.42 ($1,269,184.61).
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand bought 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,592 ($107.52) per share, for a total transaction of £804,125.28 ($1,006,288.67).
  • On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand bought 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,686 ($108.70) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,532,957.80).
  • On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($109.70), for a total transaction of £804,543.48 ($1,006,812.01).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($108.30) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,296,529.70).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 8,300 ($103.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,224.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,133.16. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($88.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,859.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 9,338.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($115.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($123.89) to GBX 9,967 ($124.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($118.08).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on London Stock Exchange Group

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.