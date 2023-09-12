London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells £10,079,927.28 in Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 4,666,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £10,079,927.28 ($12,614,099.96).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Martin Brand sold 20,089 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,099 ($101.35), for a total value of £1,627,008.11 ($2,036,050.69).

On Friday, July 7th, Martin Brand sold 25,194 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,026 ($100.44), for a total value of £2,022,070.44 ($2,530,434.79).

On Wednesday, July 5th, Martin Brand bought 24,995 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,211 ($102.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,052,339.45 ($2,568,313.67).

On Monday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 23,465 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,294 ($103.79), for a total transaction of £1,946,187.10 ($2,435,473.78).

On Monday, June 26th, Martin Brand purchased 4,322 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,417 ($105.33) per share, for a total transaction of £363,782.74 ($455,240.57).

On Friday, June 23rd, Martin Brand sold 12,071 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,402 ($105.14), for a total transaction of £1,014,205.42 ($1,269,184.61).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brand bought 9,359 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,592 ($107.52) per share, for a total transaction of £804,125.28 ($1,006,288.67).

On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand bought 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,686 ($108.70) per share, with a total value of £1,224,986.58 ($1,532,957.80).

On Friday, June 16th, Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($109.70), for a total transaction of £804,543.48 ($1,006,812.01).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($108.30) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,296,529.70).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 8,300 ($103.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,224.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,133.16. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7,052 ($88.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,818 ($110.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,859.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.37.

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 35.70 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is 9,338.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($115.13) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($123.89) to GBX 9,967 ($124.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($118.08).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

