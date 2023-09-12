Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.18.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $184.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of -0.72. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.