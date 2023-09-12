Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,246 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.62% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $67,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 104,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $67.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.47%.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

