Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.
