Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $4.49 on Monday. Mama’s Creations has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.