McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

