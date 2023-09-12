Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Michael Klayko Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael Klayko sold 25,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.16 ($7.85), for a total transaction of A$304,000.00 ($196,129.03).
Megaport Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18.
About Megaport
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.