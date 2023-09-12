Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Michael Klayko Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1Get Free Report) insider Michael Klayko sold 25,000 shares of Megaport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$12.16 ($7.85), for a total transaction of A$304,000.00 ($196,129.03).

Megaport Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18.

About Megaport

(Get Free Report)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.