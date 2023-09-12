Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Bought by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,522 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 8.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $21,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $947.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

