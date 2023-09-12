Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,707 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 13.0% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,509 shares of company stock worth $12,269,572. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.2 %

META opened at $307.56 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

