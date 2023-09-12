Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

META opened at $307.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $791.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

