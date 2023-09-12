Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Bought by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Mitek Systems makes up about 9.9% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 9.24% of Mitek Systems worth $39,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $59,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a PE ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile



Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

