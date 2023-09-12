Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Shannon Thyme Klinger Sells 557 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Free Report) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shannon Thyme Klinger also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 115 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $12,815.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. Moderna's revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triatomic Management LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 19.3% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 116.9% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $18,920,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $9,356,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

