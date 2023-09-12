Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 4,526 Shares

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $25,209.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Momentus Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 1,124.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 707,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 319.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 672,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 334.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 343,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

