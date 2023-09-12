Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 4,526 Shares

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 4,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $25,209.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Momentus Price Performance
NASDAQ:MNTS opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Momentus Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $92.50. The company has a market cap of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.50). Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Momentus Company Profile
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
