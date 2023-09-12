Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,035.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,035 ($25.47) and last traded at GBX 2,035 ($25.47), with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,025 ($25.34).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £963.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,478.10, a P/E/G ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,895.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,813.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 36 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,591.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,852 ($23.18), for a total value of £159,049.76 ($199,036.12). 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

