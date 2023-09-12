MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. cut its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 2.4% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $536.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.49.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

