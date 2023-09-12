MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) is set to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 14th. Analysts expect MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.84. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $288.60 million, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYTE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 118.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

