News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Raised by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 133.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,874 shares during the period. News comprises approximately 4.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of News worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of News by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

