NEXT (LON:NXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7,236.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7,236 ($90.55) and last traded at GBX 7,212 ($90.25), with a volume of 17883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,158 ($89.58).

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($81.34) to GBX 7,000 ($87.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($67.58) to GBX 5,700 ($71.33) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,700 ($83.84).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,938.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,759.03. The company has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,253.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($86.38), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($475,115.76). 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

