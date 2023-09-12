Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Purchases £379,500 in Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Hendrik du Toit acquired 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £379,500 ($474,909.27).

Shares of Ninety One Group stock opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.09) on Tuesday. Ninety One Group has a 12-month low of GBX 155.10 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.89, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.85.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ninety One Group in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

