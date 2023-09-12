NU (NYSE:NU) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock.

NU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.11.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.50 and a beta of 1.21. NU has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that NU will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $12,675,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

