Nuvalent’s (NUVL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.35. Nuvalent has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.24.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $130,398.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,121.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,789 shares of company stock worth $1,001,060. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.