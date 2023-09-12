Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director John Joseph Flynn Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,379,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00.

On Monday, August 7th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $515,000.00.

On Friday, July 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $560,500.00.

On Friday, July 7th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $501,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $517,000.00.

Open Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $960.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.81. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Open Lending from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

