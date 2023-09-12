Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $121.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.11.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $126.71 on Monday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $343.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

