Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 19th.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

TSE OGD opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. Orbit Garant Drilling has a 52-week low of C$0.43 and a 52-week high of C$0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$25.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

