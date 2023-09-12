PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 7.9% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

PYPL stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

