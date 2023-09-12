PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Boosted by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 459.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,400 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 6.5% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.