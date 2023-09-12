PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 8.5% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 150,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 416,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

