Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTON. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,739 shares of company stock worth $524,802. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 68,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

