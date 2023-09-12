Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $587.50

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 587.50 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 611 ($7.65), with a volume of 57666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611 ($7.65).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.02) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 780 ($9.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($10.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,000.83 ($12.52).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 664.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 769.40.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($8.91), for a total transaction of £74,048 ($92,664.25). Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

