Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $587.50

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 587.50 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 611 ($7.65), with a volume of 57666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611 ($7.65).

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 940 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($10.64) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.51) to GBX 780 ($9.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,000.83 ($12.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 664.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 769.40.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($8.91), for a total value of £74,048 ($92,664.25). 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

