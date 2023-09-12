PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $178.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

