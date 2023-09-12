Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Craig Laslett Acquires 75,000 Shares

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Laslett purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,800.00 ($51,483.87).

Perenti Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

