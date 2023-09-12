Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Lessened by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,523 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 29,239 shares during the period. Perficient makes up 11.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 1.83% of Perficient worth $46,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Perficient by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Perficient by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Perficient Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.