Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.63. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 39.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 48.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

