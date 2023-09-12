POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Holdings Lifted by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,563,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386,000 shares during the quarter. POINT Biopharma Global accounts for approximately 2.8% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 10.00% of POINT Biopharma Global worth $76,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the first quarter worth $92,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNT. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $830.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

