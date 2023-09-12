Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 425,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,621,300 shares in the company, valued at $9,718,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 163,158 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $140,315.88.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 138,696 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,343.76.

On Friday, September 1st, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 121,622 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,730.04.

Porch Group Stock Up 8.0 %

Porch Group stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 76.03% and a negative return on equity of 329.46%. The company had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

