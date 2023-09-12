Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Profire Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

