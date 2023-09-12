PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. PROG has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $592.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.09 million. PROG had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

