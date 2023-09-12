ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in ProKidney by 4.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in ProKidney by 547.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProKidney by 97.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProKidney will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

