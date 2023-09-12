ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
ProKidney Trading Up 3.7 %
ProKidney stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. ProKidney has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.
ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProKidney will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.
