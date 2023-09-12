ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 382,000 shares changing hands.

ProtoKinetix Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases.

