Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.40) to GBX 1,540 ($19.27) in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.71) to GBX 1,610 ($20.15) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.90) to GBX 1,440 ($18.02) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.30) to GBX 1,510 ($18.90) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,491.67.

Shares of PUK opened at $22.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. Prudential has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prudential by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 65.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

