Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of QGEN opened at $42.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 15.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qiagen by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 248.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 499,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 356,162 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Qiagen by 254.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 59,110 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

