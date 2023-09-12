QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Insider James J. Cathey Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $99,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.