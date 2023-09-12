Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director William P. Donnelly Purchases 20,200 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director William P. Donnelly purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at $706,684.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Quanterix Price Performance
Shares of QTRX opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.31.
Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Quanterix
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTRX
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quanterix
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.