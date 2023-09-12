Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Director William P. Donnelly Purchases 20,200 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) Director William P. Donnelly purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $501,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,438 shares in the company, valued at $706,684.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 58.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quanterix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 184.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Quanterix by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quanterix by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanterix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Securities raised Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QTRX

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.