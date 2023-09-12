Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Quotient Technology Stock Performance
Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,880,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 379.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 62,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 28.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
Read More
