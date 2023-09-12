Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $31.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

