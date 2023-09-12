Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.00.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF opened at $106.90 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Raymond James by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.