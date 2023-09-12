Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 276.42% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,703,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after purchasing an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.